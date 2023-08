Burleson isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Friday against the Mets, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

After going 0-for-1 with a sacrifice fly in Thursday's series opener, Burleson will once again retreat to the dugout to begin Friday's game. Burleson's absence opens up a chance for Paul Goldschmidt to serve as the DH, allowing Luken Baker to start at first base.