Burleson is absent from the lineup Tuesday versus the Rays.

Burleson has been in a nice groove at the dish since the All-Star break, but he was on the bench for Sunday's series finale against the Rockies and will also take a seat Tuesday as the Cardinals open a three-game set at Tampa Bay. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker are starting across the outfield as Lars Nootbaar gets a turn as the designated hitter.