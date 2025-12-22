Burleson will become the Cardinals' everyday first baseman in 2026 following the trade of Willson Contreras (shoulder) to the Red Sox, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Burleson has primarily played the outfield in pro ball, but he has ample experience at first base, as well, having made 38 starts there during the 2025 season. The 27-year-old will have dual eligibility in fantasy leagues in 2026, but it's unclear whether he will see enough action in the outfield to retain eligibility there heading into 2027. The left-handed-hitting Burleson greatly improved versus left-handed pitching in 2025 -- slashing an adequate .271/.310/.398 -- and the Cardinals intend to give him everyday reps in 2026 rather than saddling him with a platoon partner.