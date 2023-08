Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting Burleson will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Austin Gomber on the hill for the Rockies. In the wake of Brendan Donovan's (elbow) season-ending injury, Burleson seems to have moved into a strong-side platoon role for the Cardinals. Dylan Carlson looks set to replace Burleson in the lineup when St. Louis faces southpaws.