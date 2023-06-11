Burleson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Burleson is on the bench for the third straight game and looks to have lost hold of a strong-side platoon role in the wake of Dylan Carlson returning from the injured list earlier in the weekend. Since Burleson won't offer the Cardinals much value in a bench role as a lefty hitter with limited defensive flexibility, it wouldn't be overly surprising if he was demoted to Triple-A Memphis the next time St. Louis needs to make a roster move.