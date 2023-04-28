Burleson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run against the Giants in a 6-0 win Thursday.
Burleson entered Thursday having gone 0-for-9 across his previous three games, and he grounded out in each of his first two at-bats against San Francisco starter Logan Webb. However, the young outfielder got the best of Webb in the seventh frame, clubbing a solo homer to right field to break a scoreless tie. Nine of Burleson's 18 hits this season have gone for extra bases, and he's struck out just 10 times across 82 plate appearances.