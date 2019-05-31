Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Called up for debut
Knizner's contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Knizner should spend at least a brief period on the big-league roster while Yadier Molina is out with a thumb injury. He projects as the Cardinals' future starter behind plate and owns a solid .286/.355/.450 line for Memphis this season, though he may not be able to unseat Matt Wieters for a temporary starting role.
