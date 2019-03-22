Miller hit two batters and also issued a walk before being pulled after recording just two outs Thursday.

This marks the third time this spring that Miller has failed to complete an inning of work. As a result, he has a bloated 11.81 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 5.1 innings. Given his track record and previous slow spring starts, there is no need for full-blown panic.

