Miller collected his second save in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, striking out one batter over a scoreless inning.
It took just 10 pitches (eight strikes) for Miller to retire the Cubs in order to close out Game 1 of Monday's twin bill. The southpaw has looked sharp through his first four appearances of the 2020 campaign, surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while fanning four over 3.2 frames. He should continue to see save chances for his club moving forward.
