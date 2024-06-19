Donovan went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

Donovan has gone 15-for-51 (.294) over his last 13 games, adding two homers and seven RBI in that span. The 27-year-old got a rare start at third base Tuesday with Nolan Arenado taking a day off, though Donovan has found consistent playing time between left field and second base for much of the year. He's at a .247/.319/.380 slash line with six homers, 32 RBI, 32 runs scored and one stolen base over 67 games.