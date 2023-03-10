Carlson (arm) is starting in center field for the Cardinals' spring training game against the Mets on Friday.
Carlson had been dealing with arm fatigue for the past week, but was still cleared to hit, serving as the Cards' designated hitter while his arm recovered. With Jordan Walker turning heads early this spring, Carlson must take advantage of every opportunity he gets in the field to make up for lost time.
