Carlson is batting second for the Cardinals on Tuesday versus Atlanta.
Carlson will get the nod in left field -- along with a prominent lineup spot -- as left-hander Dylan Dodd makes his MLB debut in the start for Atlanta. Alec Burleson is sitting.
