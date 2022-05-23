The Cardinals are hope Carlson (hamstring) can return from the 10-day injured list in approximately two weeks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The news fits with earlier reports that revealed that Carlson's hamstring strain was diagnosed as Grade 1 to 2. It looks as though he'll miss more than the minimum 10 days but could be back not long after that. Corey Dickerson and Brendan Donovan should see more playing time in the outfield corners until he returns, with Juan Yepez also in the mix, in addition to seeing time at first base and designated hitter.