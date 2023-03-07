Carlson (arm) could return to playing the outfield this week, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson has been limited to designated hitter duty -- he homered from the DH spot Monday -- as he works his way back from arm fatigue but is almost ready to play the outfield again. The 24-year-old is competing for playing time in the Cards' outfield and is surely eager to make up for lost time with Jordan Walker already creating some buzz with his strong early showing.