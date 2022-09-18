Carlson went 1-for-4 with one double and one run scored in Saturday's victory over the Reds.

Carlson led off the third inning with a double off lefty starter Mike Minor during the first game of the doubleheader. The outfielder faced significant struggles during his 13 games prior to his stint on the 10-day injured list (thumb), recording a .182 average and .273 slugging percentage over 22 at-bats. The 23-year-old performs better against left-handed pitching with an .885 OPS in 122 plate appearances compared to a .629 OPS in 309 plate appearances facing righties.