Carlson departed Monday's game against the Rockies after feeling a pinch in his neck, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The move was considered precautionary, so Carlson should be fine in a day or two. He was making his fifth start in the Cardinals' first 10 games.
