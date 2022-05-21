Carlson left Saturday's game versus the Pirates with left hamstring tightness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson started the game in center field, notching a single in his first at-bat before pulling up lame after a fly-out in his second in the top of the third. Tommy Edman has shifted over to center field while Nolan Gorman has entered at second base. The severity of the injury is yet to be seen, but more information will likely be available after the game.
