Carlson (hamstring) is expected to play right field for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBI, three runs scored and a walk Tuesday versus Triple-A Durham after moving his rehab assignment up a level. He served as the designated hitter in that contest, but Denton reports the 23-year-old outfielder will get a game or two in the field before he's activated from the injured list. Once he returns, Carlson will likely push for an everyday role in right field again.