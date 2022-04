Carlson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Lars Nootbaar will step in as the Cardinals' right fielder for the night and Tommy Edman takes over as the leadoff hitter with Carlson sitting for the first time after nine consecutive starts to begin the 2022 campaign. Carlson is hitting just .158 and has recorded no home runs, one stolen base, six runs and two RBI over 43 plate appearances.