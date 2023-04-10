Carlson is starting in center field and batting eighth for the Cardinals on Monday versus the Rockies.
Most of Carlson's playing time so far this season has come against lefties, but he's getting an opportunity Monday versus right-hander German Marquez. Tyler O'Neill is on the bench.
