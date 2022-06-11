Carlson (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a strikeout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Reds.
Carlson missed nearly three weeks with the hamstring injury. The outfielder has now hit safely in his last five games, going 8-for-18 (.444) in that span. The 23-year-old will look to work out of a slow start to the season now that he's healthy. He's slashing .248/.292/.362 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored and a stolen base in 40 contests. Carlson may be eased back into action a bit, but he should be the Cardinals' primary right fielder going forward, with rookies Brendan Donovan and Juan Yepez to push him for playing time.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Activated from IL•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Expected back Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Rehab assignment shifts to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could return next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Slated to begin rehab assignment•