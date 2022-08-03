Carlson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.
Carlson doubled the Cardinals' lead from two to four runs with his fifth-inning blast. The outfielder has collected at least one RBI in five of his last six games. For the season, he's slashing .250/.317/.413 with seven homers, 33 RBI, 37 runs scored and four stolen bases in 334 plate appearances. Carlson started the year as the primary right fielder, but with Harrison Bader (foot) traded to the Yankees on Tuesday, it appears Carlson will settle into an everyday role in center.
