Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-5 win over the Pirates.

Carlson provided the biggest hit of the contest with a three-run blast off of Pirates reliever Anthony Banda to tie the game at 5-5 in the sixth inning. This was Carlson's first extra-base hit in four games since he returned from a stay on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. The outfielder has gone 4-for-11 (.364) since his return, lifting his season slash line to .255/.300/.389 in 170 plate appearances. He's added three homers, 14 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base, 10 doubles and a triple.