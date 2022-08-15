Carlson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 victory over the Brewers.
Carlson was one of three Cardinals batters to hit solo homers in Sunday's contest. His was the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning. It was Carlson's second homer of the month, his first since Aug. 2, and his eighth of the year. The outfielder has struggled to get things going this month, batting .140 and striking out 10 times while picking up just six hits. Each month's batting average has regressed since he hit .314 in May, resulting in a .236 average on the season.
