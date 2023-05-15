Carlson (ankle) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

With Carlson on the bench for at least one game due to the left ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's 9-1 win over Boston, Lars Nootbaar will slide over from right field to cover Carlson's usual spot in center. Meanwhile, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will turn to utility man Brendan Donovan to fill in as the team's right fielder.