Carlson is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Giants.
Jordan Walker was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, but the Cardinals still have a bit of a logjam in their outfield. Tyler O'Neill is playing left field Thursday with Lars Nootbaar covering center and Alec Burleson handling right.
