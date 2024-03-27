The Cardinals placed Carlson (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Since Carlson's IL stint is backdated to Tuesday, he'll be eligible for activation in advance of the Cardinals' ninth game of the regular season April 6 versus the Marlins, but he'll most likely need additional time beyond that date to recover from a left AC joint sprain. With Lars Nootbaar (rib) and Tommy Edman (wrist) joining Carlson on the IL to begin the season, prospect Victor Scott will be included on the Opening Day roster and is expected to fill a full-time role in center field.