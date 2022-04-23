Carlson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

Carlson was given a day off Wednesday, and he's responded well by going 3-for-8 in two contests since he returned to the lineup. The outfielder has multiple hits in just two games this season. He's regularly hit leadoff despite a .196/.250/.239 slash line through 52 plate appearances. Carlson's added two RBI, six runs scored, a stolen base and a pair of doubles. He'll need to keep making progress to avoid losing the leadoff spot to Tommy Edman, who is batting .341 to start the year.