Carlson isn't starting Saturday against Pittsburgh, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Carlson started the last six games and hit .217 with four doubles, four runs, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Lars Nootbaar will shift to center field while Alec Burleson starts in right Saturday.
