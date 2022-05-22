Carlson (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Given that he exited Saturday's 5-4 win with a tight left hamstring along with the fact that the Cardinals and Pirates are closing their series Sunday with a game that begins at 11:35 a.m. ET, Carlson's absence from the lineup comes as little surprise. How much time he misses beyond Sunday is more uncertain, as Carlson acknowledged that his tight hamstring feels "good, but different," per Denton. The Cardinals have not yet ordered up an MRI for Carlson, but he could be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's home game against the Blue Jays if he's not yet able to run without discomfort. If Carlson were to join Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) on the IL, the Cardinals would have regular roles in the corner outfield available for both Corey Dickerson and Brendan Donovan.