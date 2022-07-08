Carlson went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's 3-2 extra-innings win over Atlanta.
Carlson didn't start the game, but he pinch hit for Lars Nootbaar in the seventh inning. All three of Carlson's hits were singles, and the last one plated the decisive run in the 11th frame. The outfielder hadn't had a multi-hit effort since June 28, but it's possible Thursday's performance sparks his bat again. He has a .257/.320/.413 slash line with five home runs, 24 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases through 256 plate appearances.
