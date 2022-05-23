The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.
He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by Lars Nootbaar, whom the Cardinals recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move. Along with Nootbaar, Corey Dickerson, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan are the main candidates to pick up starts at either corner-outfield spot while Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf. The timing of the move to the IL is especially disappointing for Carlson, who had rebounded from a wretched April to produce a .314/.351/.486 slash line through his first 20 games of May.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Out Sunday, could be IL-bound•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Three hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Hammers homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Slugs first homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Takes seat Wednesday•