Carlson (knee) went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.
He missed Sunday's game with right knee soreness, but it didn't keep him out for long. Carlson has now gone seven games without an extra-base hit, but he was able to offset the power slump with his second three-hit effort in that span. The outfielder is slashing .260/.321/.409 with five home runs, four stolen bases, 24 RBI and 28 runs scored in 70 contests. As long as Harrison Bader (foot) is sidelined, Carlson should have a near-everyday gig in center field.
