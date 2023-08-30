Carlson has upped his activity level recently after receiving a cortisone injection in his injured left ankle last week, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson is also coming back from an oblique strain, but a sprained ankle which he originally suffered back in May is the bigger concern at this point. Surgery on the ankle has not been ruled out, but the outfielder is still holding out hope for a late-season return. "We've been ramping up activity a little bit as far as just being able to do some basic movements, general activity, some squatting, different things like that, put some more strain on the body and see how it reacts," Carlson said.