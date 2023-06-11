Carlson went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-4 loss against the Reds.

Carlson continued to put his ankle injury in the rearview Saturday, reaching base five times and crushing a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Cardinals tried (unsuccessfully) to mount a late comeback at home. The center fielder also drew two walks for the second straight game since returning to the lineup and saw his average jump from .225 to .248 with the three-hit performance. It's certainly a positive sign as the Cardinals finally appear to be getting their offense going.