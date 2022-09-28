Carlson will start in right field and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson will stay in the lineup for the fifth game in a row after going 5-for-17 with four doubles, four runs and an RBI over the prior four contests. So long as Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) is stuck on the injured list, Carlson looks like he'll have a clear path to an everyday role in the outfield.
