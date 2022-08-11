Carlson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Colorado, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson started the past 22 games and went 0-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts across the first two games of the series against the Rockies, and he'll take a seat for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will shift to center field while Corey Dickerson starts in left.