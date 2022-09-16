Carlson (thumb) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Carlson took swing this week and has been cleared to return to game action in the minors Friday. He's been on the injured list with a left thumb sprain since Sept. 7, and it seems likely that he'll rejoin the Cardinals following a brief rehab assignment.
