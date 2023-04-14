Carlson (neck) is back in the Cardinals' lineup Friday against the Pirates.
Carlson missed a handful of games with a pinched nerve in his neck, but he's ready to rock Friday night in St. Louis. The 24-year-old will cover center field and bat eighth with right-hander Johan Oviedo on the mound for the Pirates. Tyler O'Neill is in left.
