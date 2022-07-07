Carlson isn't starting Thursday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson will get a rare day off after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Conner Capel, Lars Nootbaar and Juan Yepez are starting in the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Solo shot in victory•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Swipes fourth bag in two-RBI game•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Steals in consecutive contests•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Swipes second bag•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Homers in Wednesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Takes seat in Game 1•