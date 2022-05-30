Carlson (hamstring) ran on the field Monday for the first time since landing on the injured list one week prior, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson was expected to miss approximately two weeks, so seeing him run one week after suffering the injury fits with that timeline. It's unclear if he'll need a rehab assignment before he's cleared to return.
