The Cardinals placed Carlson on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left thumb sprain.
Carlson had already moved off the fantasy radar in most redraft leagues after fading into a reserve role in the second half of August, and the thumb injury only further lessens the possibility of him regaining relevance before the season comes to an end. St. Louis called up Alec Burleson from Triple-A Memphis to replace Carlson as an extra outfielder off the bench, but Corey Dickerson, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar are expected to remain the team's primary starters from left to right in most games.