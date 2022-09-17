Carlson isn't in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Carlson started the first game of the twin bill and went 1-for-4 with a run and a strikeout. Alec Burleson will take over in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Activated prior to twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Rehab assignment begins Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Shelved with sprained thumb•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting yet again•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Remains on bench•