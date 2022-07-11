Carlson (knee) is starting Monday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson wasn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, but he'll be back in action a day later for the series finale. Over his last five games, he's gone 4-for-14 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts.
