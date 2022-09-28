Carlson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Brewers.

Carlson doubled and scored in the second frame before doing it again in the top of the sixth inning. The multi-hit effort was his second in his last four games and he is now batting .241 with five doubles, an RBI and six runs scored over 29 at-bats since returning from the 10-day injured list Sept. 17. Carlson is batting .240 with eight homers, 29 doubles, 40 RBI, 54 runs and five stolen bases over 412 at-bats in 121 games this season.