Woodford (shoulder) has begun a throwing program, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Woodford landed on the injured list in late June with a right shoulder strain, which is the second stint he's had on the IL this season with a shoulder issue. There's no timetable for the swingman's return.
