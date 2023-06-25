Woodford (2-2) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

Starter Matthew Liberatore received an early pull Sunday, and Woodford provided solid relief innings. Over four appearances since rejoining the Cardinals' active roster, Woodford has allowed three runs, six hits and four walks while striking out six over 7.1 innings. He has a 5.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB through 37.1 innings over 11 appearances (six starts) this season, but he's primarily worked as a reliever recently. Woodford or Steven Matz would be the top candidates to join the rotation if Jack Flaherty (hip) ends up on the injured list.