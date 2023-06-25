Hicks (illness) is available for Sunday's game versus the Cubs in London, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The flame-throwing righty was unavailable for Saturday's contest due to an illness, but he likely wouldn't have pitched regardless with St. Louis losing 9-1. Hicks has recorded the Cardinals' past three saves and appears to be the club's primary closing option with Ryan Helsley (forearm) on the shelf and not close to being activated, per John Denton of MLB.com. Giovanny Gallegos could also be a factor in the ninth-inning mix.