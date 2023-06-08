Hicks (1-3) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Rangers.

Since a three-run blow-up versus the Tigers on May 5, Hicks has been excellent with 12.1 scoreless innings with an 18:4 K:BB. He was able to get the win in a 1-0 contest Wednesday, keeping the game scoreless in the seventh inning before Alec Burleson put the Cardinals ahead in the eighth. Hicks is now at a 3.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 40:18 K:BB through 25.1 innings overall, but his recent work has helped him reclaim some work in high-leverage spots. He's added five holds and two blown saves in 24 appearances.