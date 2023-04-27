Hicks (0-2) allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out four without walking a batter, but he took the loss Wednesday versus the Giants.

A two-out fielding error by Lars Nootbaar and a subsequent wild pitch from Hicks allowed the Giants' Mitch Haniger to score the go-ahead run. Hicks has been used in low-leverage situations for a little over a week, but he entered a tied game on a three-inning scoreless streak and couldn't maintain the lead. The hard-throwing righty trimmed his ERA to 6.97, but he has an awful 2.32 WHIP and a 17:9 K:BB through 10.1 innings. He's issued just one walk over his last five outings, but he's also uncorked two wild pitches in that span and still has some work to do to get his control in line.